Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $162.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,558 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

COUP stock opened at $223.48 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $211.26 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

