Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

