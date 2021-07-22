Bank of Montreal Can Has $34,000 Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 576.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 665,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 567,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kadmon by 2,402.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 463,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $675.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

