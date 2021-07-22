Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,220 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

