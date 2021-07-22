Citigroup Inc. Sells 694 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3,499.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

