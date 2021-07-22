Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,302 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

