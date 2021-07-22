Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,948.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

