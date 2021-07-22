Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,053 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 98,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

