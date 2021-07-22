Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.