Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

DTE stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

