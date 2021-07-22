IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.00. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.