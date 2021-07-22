Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) to Sell

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Shares of NAVB opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

