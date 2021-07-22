Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57. Nissan Chemical has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

