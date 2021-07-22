Citigroup Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

