Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 89,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VHC opened at $4.11 on Thursday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

