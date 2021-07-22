Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $10,969,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 128.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 547.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.