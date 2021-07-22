Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

