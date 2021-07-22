Morgan Stanley Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE KKR opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $214,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

