Citigroup Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Neutral

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s current price.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

