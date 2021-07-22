Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells $1,728,200.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $156.12 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.