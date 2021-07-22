JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $477,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $124.93 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $137.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

