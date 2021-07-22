Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in June

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 927,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,093.0 days.

Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Autogrill has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,800 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

