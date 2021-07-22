Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $195.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

