UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NAIL stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

