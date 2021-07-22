UBS Group AG Purchases New Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADERU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.