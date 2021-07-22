Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

WHG opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

