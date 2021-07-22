JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 126,494 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 126,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

