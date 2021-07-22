UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 103.4% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter.

GGN opened at $3.87 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

