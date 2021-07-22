Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 203,872 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Amarin by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 607,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 169,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

