JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,057 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

