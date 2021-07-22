JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,264 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on III. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of III opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

