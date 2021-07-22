Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Equity Bancshares worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

