Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 37.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE RYI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

