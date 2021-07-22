CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

