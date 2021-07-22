Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

