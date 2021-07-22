Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,379 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Shattuck Labs worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $981.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

