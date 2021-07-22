Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,090 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $504.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

