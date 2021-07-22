Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rises By 20.5%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 510.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

BYDGF opened at $187.86 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $142.78 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

