China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53.
About China Resources Gas Group
