China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.