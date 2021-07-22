Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE TX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

