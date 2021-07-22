Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.
Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $12.38 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
