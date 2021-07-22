Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

