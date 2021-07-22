Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.
Sprinklr stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
