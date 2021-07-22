Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

Shares of NET opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -260.76 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

