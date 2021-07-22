SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells $9,491,663.09 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SIVB opened at $574.00 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.77.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.