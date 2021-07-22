Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $32,625,600.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $422.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.67. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.23 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

