Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

