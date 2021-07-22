New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

