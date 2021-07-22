Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.