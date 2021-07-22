Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GOL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
