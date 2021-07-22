American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Software were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $696.35 million, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

