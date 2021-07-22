UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unifi were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unifi by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.31 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

